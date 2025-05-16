Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry join Lauren Sanchez for bachelorette bash
What's the story
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's fiancée, former news anchor Lauren Sanchez, had her bachelorette party in Paris on Thursday.
The event was attended by a slew of A-list friends, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Kris Jenner.
The group dined at Lafayette's, gorging on a whole host of dishes, including fried chicken, Caesar salad, Norwegian smoked salmon, mushroom rigatoni, and roasted chicken.
Hence, the June wedding festivities are on!
Social media
Sanchez shared a heartfelt message on Instagram
After the dinner, Sanchez (55) took to Instagram to post a series of group photos from the evening.
She captioned the post with an emotional note: "Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who've lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way."
Kardashian responded in the comments section with a simple yet sweet, "Love you so much!"
Interestingly, Indian businesswoman and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla, 43, was also part of the group.
Fashion
Celebrity friends donned stylish outfits for the occasion
The bachelorette party witnessed Kardashian, 44, wearing a brown fur coat, a brown bandeau top, navy blue pinstripe leggings, a brown belt attached to a gold chain, and black heels.
Perry, 40, wore a blush ankle-length strapless corset-style dress while Jenner, 69, wore a black velvet turtleneck and patterned bottoms.
Sanchez rounded off the star-studded evening in a chic long white fur coat.
Legal matters
Kardashian's Paris visit coincided with court appearance
Earlier this week, Kardashian and Jenner were in Paris for a court appearance in the alleged theft of $10 million worth of jewelry in 2016.
Kardashian was turning heads with her ostentatious display of wealth at the French courthouse.
She wore a diamond necklace by Samer Halimeh New York worth $3 million, along with a slew of other expensive accessories, including a shimmering anklet, ring, several diamond earrings, and an $8,100 Briony Raymond ear cuff.