Cambodia calls for 'immediate ceasefire' with Thailand amid border clashes

Cambodia has called for an "immediate ceasefire" with Thailand , following a second day of deadly border clashes. The appeal was made by Cambodia's United Nations envoy, Chhea Keo, after an emergency UN Security Council meeting. "Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire—unconditionally—and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute," Keo said.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said Bangkok was open to talks, possibly with Malaysia's assistance. "We are ready if Cambodia would like to settle this matter via diplomatic channels, bilaterally, or even through Malaysia, we are ready to do that," he said. However, he added that they haven't received any proposals yet.

Malaysia has also offered to mediate the ceasefire, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stating that both countries had agreed to a ceasefire but require more time. "I have spoken to both leaders and urged them to open space for peaceful dialogue," Anwar said. The conflict has left at least 15 dead in Thailand and 13 in Cambodia, with the total number of casualties being at least 19, mostly civilians.

Tensions over a disputed border area escalated into conflict after a land mine explosion along the border injured five Thai soldiers on Wednesday. Fighting on Thursday, July 24, concentrated on six locations, including two ancient temples, according to the Thai army. Over 138,000 people have been evacuated from Thailand's border regions due to the conflict, with its health ministry confirming 15 deaths, of which one was a soldier.