Darsheel recalls Aamir taking over as 'Taare Zameen...' director mid-shoot
What's the story
Darsheel Safary, the child actor from Taare Zameen Par (2007), recently revealed that Aamir Khan took over the reins of direction from Amole Gupte after just two days of shooting.
This revelation adds fuel to long-standing allegations of Khan ghost-directing films and overshadowing other directors.
Here's what Safary said.
Director transition
'Forget everything': Khan told the cast and crew
In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Safary revealed that Khan told the cast and crew to forget everything they had shot so far.
"I am going to direct it. Amole sir is right here and he is going to be on the set as a creative director," he said. "It is his film, I will make it, we all will make it together. Forget who is the director."
Personal dynamics
Safary was initially scared of Khan
Safary shared that he was initially intimidated by Khan but friends with Gupte.
"I was scared of Aamir sir. Amole sir, and I were actually friends. He had spotted me at Shiamak Davar's classes."
"Amole sir and I had a great friendship. His son and I are also good friends. We have done a lot of masti together."
Despite his initial fear, Safary eventually got used to Khan's presence and witnessed him giving input to Gupte during filming.
Defense
'People thought I was ghost directing': Khan
Meanwhile, Khan recently addressed the allegations of ghost-directing amid his appearance on Galatta Plus.
He admitted, "A lot of times people would assume that I am ghost directing."
"They would assume that when these directors didn't work with me and their films were flops, and it happened so many times with me that it became like 'it can't be a coincidence'."
"It was infuriating to convince people that I am not directing these films."
Upcoming release
'TZP' sequel 'Sitaare Zameen Par' releases soon
Khan is currently awaiting the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
While Khan took on the role of a teacher in the original film, he will be seen playing a basketball coach in the sequel.
The film will retain its core message of hope and inspiration and release on June 20.