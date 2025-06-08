Safary shared that he was initially intimidated by Khan but friends with Gupte.

"I was scared of Aamir sir. Amole sir, and I were actually friends. He had spotted me at Shiamak Davar's classes."

"Amole sir and I had a great friendship. His son and I are also good friends. We have done a lot of masti together."

Despite his initial fear, Safary eventually got used to Khan's presence and witnessed him giving input to Gupte during filming.