What's the story

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has slammed Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos for his recent comments on Sacred Games.

In a podcast interview with Nikhil Kamath, Sarandos suggested that the show wasn't the best choice for Netflix's entry into India.

He added that a more "populist" approach could have worked better.

Sacred Games was Netflix India's first original series and starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.