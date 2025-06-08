Is Chris Hemsworth returning for 'Thor 5'?
Chris Hemsworth, who has played the God of Thunder for over a decade, may not be done with his Marvel journey just yet.
Despite fan speculation that his recent message thanking them for their support was a farewell, new reports suggest that Thor 5 is indeed happening.
The film will reportedly follow Avengers: Secret Wars as part of the MCU's next saga.
Film details
'Thor 5' expected to take on a darker tone
The upcoming Thor film is expected to take on a darker and more serious tone, moving away from the comedic elements of Love and Thunder.
Director Taika Waititi will not be returning for this installment, per a scoop by Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman.
There has been speculation that Furiosa director George Miller may direct the sequel, possibly due to Hemsworth introducing him to Marvel head Kevin Feige.
Cast reunion
Thor and Loki may reunite in 'Thor 5'
The film could also see Thor reuniting with his brother Loki, as Tom Hiddleston is already confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday along with Hemsworth.
This potential reunion would follow the events of Thor: Love and Thunder.
An official confirmation from Marvel Studios is awaited.
Future roles
Hemsworth will first appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Before Thor 5, Hemsworth will be seen in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release on December 18, 2026.
The film boasts an officially announced ensemble cast of 27 members including Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu and Wyatt Russell, among others.