Sonakshi, Jyotika to play lawyers in upcoming courtroom drama
What's the story
Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika are set to star in a new courtroom drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
The film, produced by Excel Entertainment and Baweja Studios, will feature the two actors as lawyers in a legal battle that explores themes of social justice and personal trauma, reported Mid-Day.
The project was originally supposed to star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, but underwent a major overhaul earlier this year.
Character details
Both actors have equal weightage in the narrative
Sinha will play a fierce lawyer, while Jyotika, who is expected to join the shoot in mid-June, will also have an equally powerful role.
The film's script is reportedly "gritty" and not a typical courtroom drama.
An insider told Mid-Day that "the legal arguments have emotional backstories, and both female leads have equal weight."
Their courtroom scenes are expected to be the highlight of the film, added the source.
Production details
Filming began last week; expected to wrap up by year-end
The filming for the untitled courtroom drama began last week in Mumbai. The team had initially planned to start shooting in March, but had to delay it due to various reasons.
The film's sets have been constructed in Malvani, Madh Island, and Vile Parle, with courtroom interiors recreated for the shoot.
It is expected to wrap up principal photography by the end of this year.
Career updates
Sinha earned praise for 'Heeramandi' while Jyotika starred in 'Dabba...'
Last year, Sinha earned praise for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama Heeramandi, where she played a courtesan mother and daughter.
She also had a cameo in the 2024 science-fiction action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will next be seen in Nikita Roy.
On the other hand, Jyotika made her Hindi film debut with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997) and returned to Bollywood after 24 years with Shaitaan in 2024.
She was recently seen in Dabba Cartel.