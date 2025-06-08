What's the story

Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika are set to star in a new courtroom drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

The film, produced by Excel Entertainment and Baweja Studios, will feature the two actors as lawyers in a legal battle that explores themes of social justice and personal trauma, reported Mid-Day.

The project was originally supposed to star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, but underwent a major overhaul earlier this year.