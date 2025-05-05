Basil Joseph's 'Maranamass' arrives on SonyLIV on this date
What's the story
The acclaimed Malayalam dark comedy, Maranamass, will premiere on SonyLIV on May 15, the streamer announced recently.
The film, directed by Sivaprasad and starring Basil Joseph, was released theatrically on April 10.
Joseph shared his excitement about the OTT release, saying Maranamass is a film very dear to him.
Film synopsis
'Maranamass' blends satire, suspense, and absurdity
Maranamass intertwines satire and suspense into a captivating, mind-bending narrative.
The story follows two friends in Kerala, who think they've seen a murder, only to later find themselves wrapped in inexplicable events.
Per Joseph, "It's like a spoof-driven film and yet it is not a complete spoof. It's a highly exaggerated, funny film."
Joseph's statement
Joseph anticipates audiences will enjoy 'Maranamass' at home
Joseph said, "Maranamass is a film very dear to me. Its quirky humor, eccentric characters, and unexpected twists make it a thrilling ride."
He also expressed, "After the success of Pravinkoodu Shappu, I'm excited to return to Sony LIV with my second film. I'm sure audiences will have a great time watching it from the comfort of their homes!"
Production details
'Maranamass' features an impressive team behind the scenes
Maranamass was produced by actor Tovino Thomas along with Rapheal Pozholiparambil, Tingston Thomas, and Thanzeer Salam.
The music was composed by JK, while Neeraj Revi did the cinematography.
The editing was done by Chaman Chakko, and stunt choreography by Kalai Kingson.
Siju Sunny wrote the screenplay and worked with director Sivaprasad on the dialogues.