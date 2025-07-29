Australia thrash WI in 5th T20I, complete 5-0 sweep 

Australia have completed a clean sweep of the West Indies after sealing the fifth and final T20I match of their series. The visitors won the game by three wickets at St Kitts, having accomplished the 171-run target with three overs to spare. The Aussies also won all three Tests on this tour, making it an exceptional performance across formats. Here we decode the key stats.

Match details Another thumping show from the Aussies In the final T20I, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first. They managed to restrict West Indies to 170/10, their lowest total in the series. A brilliant opening spell from Ben Dwarshuis reduced the hosts to 32/3. However, Shimron Hetmyer (52 off 31) and Sherfane Rutherford (35 off 17) contributed to a more competitive total. Jason Holder (20 off 15) also played a fine cameo as Nathan Ellis dismissed two batters.

Player performances Green, David shine in chase In response, Australia found themselves in trouble at 25/3. However, Cameron Green continued his good run with a fourth significant innings, scoring 32 off 18 balls. Tim David made a quickfire 30 off just 11 balls. Mitchell Owen (37 off 17) and Aaron Hardie (28* off 25) also did well as Australia comfortably crossed the line.

Series achievement Record clean sweep for Australia; 1st winless series for WI The win in the final T20I also gave Australia their first-ever 5-0 clean sweep in a T20I series. On the other hand, this was the first time West Indies had gone winless in all five matches of a series. The victory capped off an unbeaten tour for Australia, who will now look to continue their dominant form with six white-ball matches against South Africa at home next month.

Information Three-fer for Dwarshuis Dwarshuis, who finished with 3/41 from four overs, finished the series as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Adam Zampa ( 8 wickets at 20). As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 13 wickets across seven T20Is at 20.92 with his economy being 10.07.

Green Green's 32 powers the Aussies Despite a top-order collapse, Green's 32 off 18 balls steered Australia to victory. He held his nerve and played a vital knock. Notably, Green finished the series as the highest run-getter, having smoked 205 runs at 68.33. This included three fifties. Overall, Green has three fifties in the format. Across 18 T20Is, he owns 468 runs at 36 (SR: 157.58).

Knocks David scores 30 As mentioned, David made a quickfire 30 off just 11 balls. He finished the series with 132 runs at a strike rate of 269.39. The third game of the series saw David smash the fastest T20I century by an Australian, reaching the landmark in just 37 balls. The latest knock has taken his tally to 1,333 runs from 57 T20Is at 36.03 (50s: 6).

Information Another fine cameo from Owen Owen, who made his international debut at the start of the series, scored 37 off 17 balls in the fifth game. He finished the series with 125 runs at 41.67 with his strike rate being 192.31.

Hetmyer Hetmyer smokes his sixth half-century in T20Is Hetmyer's 31-ball 52 saw him smoke three fours and as many sixes. The southpaw has taken his T20I tally to a total of 1,112 runs. In his 69 appearances for West Indies in this format, he has scored six half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 81. His average (20.59) is the worst among WI batters with 1,000-plus T20I runs (SR: 126.07). 237 of his runs have come against Australia at 29.62.

Information Fine hand from Rutherford as well Rutherford's 17-ball 35 was laced with six fours and a maximum. Playing his 36th T20I, has raced past 500 runs (515) in the format at an average of 20.6. The tally includes a couple of half-centuries as well.