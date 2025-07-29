Akeal Hosein gets to 50 wickets in home T20Is: Stats 

Australia have completed a clean sweep of the five-match T20 series against West Indies , winning the final match by three wickets. The victory came at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Though Australia chased down the 171-run target with 18 balls remaining, Akeal Hosein bowled a fine spell for WI and dismissed three batters. With this, he also completed 50 T20I wickets at home. Let's decode his stats.

Spell Vital spell from Hosein While most of the WI bowlers failed to get going, Hosein choked the run flow with his brilliant spell. The left-arm spinner trapped the well-set Cameron Green (32) to open his account before getting the batter of Tim David, who made 30 off just 12 balls. Ben Dwarshuis (9) was his final victim as WI went from 123/4 to 166/7. Despite Hosein's brilliance, the Aussies crossed the line.

Career Three-fer for Hosein Hosein finished with 3/17 from four overs. With this spell, he became the first bowler to complete 50 T20I wickets in West Indies. He has raced to 51 wickets from as many games at an economy of 6.95. Overall, he now owns 70 wickets from 75 T20Is as his economy is 7.3. Hosein has managed just seven wickets from 11 T20Is against the Aussies as he finished the series with five wickets (ER: 8.17).