Akeal Hosein gets to 50 wickets in home T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Australia have completed a clean sweep of the five-match T20 series against West Indies, winning the final match by three wickets. The victory came at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Though Australia chased down the 171-run target with 18 balls remaining, Akeal Hosein bowled a fine spell for WI and dismissed three batters. With this, he also completed 50 T20I wickets at home. Let's decode his stats.
Spell
Vital spell from Hosein
While most of the WI bowlers failed to get going, Hosein choked the run flow with his brilliant spell. The left-arm spinner trapped the well-set Cameron Green (32) to open his account before getting the batter of Tim David, who made 30 off just 12 balls. Ben Dwarshuis (9) was his final victim as WI went from 123/4 to 166/7. Despite Hosein's brilliance, the Aussies crossed the line.
Career
Three-fer for Hosein
Hosein finished with 3/17 from four overs. With this spell, he became the first bowler to complete 50 T20I wickets in West Indies. He has raced to 51 wickets from as many games at an economy of 6.95. Overall, he now owns 70 wickets from 75 T20Is as his economy is 7.3. Hosein has managed just seven wickets from 11 T20Is against the Aussies as he finished the series with five wickets (ER: 8.17).
WI innings
West Indies posted 170 runs while batting first
Coming to the first innings, West Indies struggled early on as Ben Dwarshuis took crucial wickets to leave them at 32/3. Then came Shimron Hetmyer (53) and powered the hosts with a brief 32-run partnership with Sherfane Rutherford (35). Following Rutherford's ouster, Hetmyer and Jason Holder (20) formed a crucial 47-run partnership that kept the scoreboard ticking. The former went on to complete a fine fifty before falling to Dwarshuis in the 17th over. His efforts meant WI posted 170/10.