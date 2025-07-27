Tilak Varma appointed South Zone captain for Duleep Trophy 2025

Star Indian batter Tilak Varma is set to lead South Zone in the upcoming 2025 Duleep Trophy set to be played in late August. The decision was taken during a meeting of South Zone selectors at Siechem Stadium in Pondicherry on Saturday. Despite missing Hyderabad's Ranji Trophy due to international commitments last season, Tilak was chosen for his impressive form and leadership potential.

County success Tilak's county stint bolstered his case for captaincy Tilak has been in excellent form lately, having recently made his debut in Hampshire's County Championship campaign. He scored a century (100) in his first game against Essex. The left-handed batter recorded scores of 56, 47, and 112 in his next three innings. This stellar performance has only bolstered his case for captaincy of the South Zone team.

Stats A look at his overall stats As of now, Tilak has racked up 1,519 runs from 21 First-Class encounters at an average of 54.25. His tally includes 7 tons and 5 half-centuries. Besides, Tilak is currently India's mainstay middle-order batter in T20I cricket. He has a strike rate of 155.07 in the format, with two tons. Tilak had a decent IPL 2025 season with Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 343 runs.