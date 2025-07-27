Tilak Varma appointed South Zone captain for Duleep Trophy 2025
Star Indian batter Tilak Varma is set to lead South Zone in the upcoming 2025 Duleep Trophy set to be played in late August. The decision was taken during a meeting of South Zone selectors at Siechem Stadium in Pondicherry on Saturday. Despite missing Hyderabad's Ranji Trophy due to international commitments last season, Tilak was chosen for his impressive form and leadership potential.
Tilak has been in excellent form lately, having recently made his debut in Hampshire's County Championship campaign. He scored a century (100) in his first game against Essex. The left-handed batter recorded scores of 56, 47, and 112 in his next three innings. This stellar performance has only bolstered his case for captaincy of the South Zone team.
As of now, Tilak has racked up 1,519 runs from 21 First-Class encounters at an average of 54.25. His tally includes 7 tons and 5 half-centuries. Besides, Tilak is currently India's mainstay middle-order batter in T20I cricket. He has a strike rate of 155.07 in the format, with two tons. Tilak had a decent IPL 2025 season with Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 343 runs.
The 2025 Duleep Trophy will see a return to its original format, with six zonal teams competing. This is a departure from last year's tournament, which featured four teams - India A, B, C and D - selected by the senior men's national selection committee. North Zone-East Zone (QF1) and Central Zone-North East Zone (QF2) will clash in the first quarter-final at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on August 28.