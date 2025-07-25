Joe Root surpasses 18,500 runs in First-Class cricket: Key stats

The man of many records - Joe Root - has attained another new milestone in his illustrious red-ball career. Root has gone past 18,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He attained the milestone on Day 3 of the 4th England vs India Test in Manchester. Resuming the day on 11, Root hammered a record-equaling 38th Test ton shortly after reaching 18,500 FC runs.

Information Root falls for a majestic 150 Root ended up scoring 150 runs from 248 balls. He was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja with England's score being 499/5. Root, who added 144 runs alongside Ollie Pope, stitched another century-plus partnership with skipper Ben Stokes.

Stats 52nd FC ton for Root Root completed 18,500 FC runs with his 95th of the contest. Playing his 231st FC match, Root has reached the landmark in 404 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Root has raced to 52 FC tons, including 38 in Tests. In addition, he has bagged 88 fifties with 66 of them coming for England. Root averages over 50 in FC cricket.

Runs Root becomes 2nd-highest scorer in Tests Root, who started Day 3 by surpassing Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to become the 3rd-highest scorer in Tests, has now climbed another spot. The veteran has surpassed Ricky Ponting's Test runs tally to become the 2nd-highest scorer. Root came into this match needing 120 more to break Ponting's tally of 13,378 Test runs. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs).