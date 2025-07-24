Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma bolster SA's squads for Australia series

South Africa have announced their full-strength squads for the impending white-ball series in Australia, starting August 10. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma will lead the T20I and ODI teams respectively Down Under. The latter has returned after missing the Zimbabwe Test series due to injury. Notably, the squad announcement comes after Patrick Moroney was named the new convenor of selectors. However, he is yet to take charge.

Takeaways Key takeaways from the squads South Africa will be without left-arm pacer Marco Jansen and batter David Miller on the tour. Jansen hasn't recovered from surgery to his left thumb, whereas Miller will featured in the Men's Hundred. Notably, Keshav Maharaj is not part of the T20I squad that features left-arm spinners George Linde and Senuran Muthusamy. Meanwhile, left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is also absent from the squads, having opted out of a national contract last year.

Coach's insight Every series will shape our squads for upcoming World Cups South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad expressed his satisfaction with the return of senior players following the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. He said, "Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats." Conrad also emphasized that every series from now on will shape their squads for next year's T20 World Cup and 2027 50-over World Cup at home.

Information South Africa T20I squad for Australia series South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Information South Africa ODI squad for Australia series South Africa ODI series: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Prenelan Subrayen.