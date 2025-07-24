'If you think...': Rahul warns ECI over Bihar voter list
What's the story
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has issued a stern warning to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, he said, "If you think you are going to get away with it...you are mistaken...because we are going to come for you." He also alleged that the ECI was involved in "cheating" during voter list revisions in a Karnataka constituency.
Voter manipulation
Gandhi claims to have '100% proof' of alleged manipulation
Gandhi claimed to have "100% proof" of alleged manipulation by the ECI, which included adding and deleting voters. He alleged that new voters aged 50-65 were added in one Karnataka constituency while eligible voters above 18 were deleted. Since last week, opposition parties, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party, have been protesting against the SIR, claiming it disenfranchises marginalized communities ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
Defense stance
ECI defends SIR process, files affidavit in SC
The ECI, meanwhile, has defended the SIR process as a means to ensure electoral integrity by removing ineligible voters. On Thursday, ECI chief Gyanesh Kumar hit back at critics, asking if the ECI should allow dead voters, duplicate Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), and foreigners on the voter list. His remark came after the ECI revealed that over 52 lakh electors in Bihar were found deceased, shifted or enrolled at multiple places.
Parliamentary discussion
Gandhi alleges election was stolen in Maharashtra
Disagreeing with the ECI's finding, Gandhi said it is not just about 52 lakhs in Bihar. "It is not just about Bihar, they cheated in Maharashtra. We have asked questions to the Election Commission, asked them [EC] to show us the voters' list, they did not show us the voters' list; we asked for videography, they changed the law. One crore new voters had come in Maharashtra and the election was stolen," he told reporters.