'If you think...': Rahul warns ECI over Bihar voter list

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , has issued a stern warning to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, he said, "If you think you are going to get away with it...you are mistaken...because we are going to come for you." He also alleged that the ECI was involved in "cheating" during voter list revisions in a Karnataka constituency.

Voter manipulation Gandhi claims to have '100% proof' of alleged manipulation Gandhi claimed to have "100% proof" of alleged manipulation by the ECI, which included adding and deleting voters. He alleged that new voters aged 50-65 were added in one Karnataka constituency while eligible voters above 18 were deleted. Since last week, opposition parties, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party, have been protesting against the SIR, claiming it disenfranchises marginalized communities ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Defense stance ECI defends SIR process, files affidavit in SC The ECI, meanwhile, has defended the SIR process as a means to ensure electoral integrity by removing ineligible voters. On Thursday, ECI chief Gyanesh Kumar hit back at critics, asking if the ECI should allow dead voters, duplicate Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), and foreigners on the voter list. His remark came after the ECI revealed that over 52 lakh electors in Bihar were found deceased, shifted or enrolled at multiple places.