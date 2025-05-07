No consensus on successor, CBI chief Praveen Sood's tenure extended
What's the story
Praveen Sood has been given a one-year extension in his term as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The move comes after no consensus was reached regarding who would succeed him.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the move, thereby extending Sood's term for another year from its previous end date of May 24.
Selection process
PM Modi's selection committee meeting fails to reach consensus
To choose the next CBI chief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting earlier this week at the Prime Minister's Office with the selection committee.
The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and outgoing Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.
However, no consensus was reached during the meeting.
Professional journey
Sood's background and career
Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, assumed office as the CBI director in May 2023 for a two-year term. He replaced Subodh Jaiswal in the position.
He has also worked on deputation in Mauritius for three years, starting in 1999.
Moreover, Sood has worked as Principal Secretary in the State Home Department, ADGP of Karnataka State Reserve Police, and ADGP in Administration.
Judicial directives
Supreme Court guidelines on CBI director's tenure
In 2019, the Supreme Court laid down guidelines, saying no officer with less than six months of service can be considered for the CBI Director's post.
The court had also ruled that a director's tenure can't be less than two years and can only be transferred with consent from the appointing committee.
The two-year term for the CBI Director is mandated by the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003.