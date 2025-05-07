PM Modi cancels Croatia, Netherlands, Norway trips after 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called off his upcoming visits to Croatia, the Netherlands, and Norway amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan.
The visit, scheduled for May 13-17, included attending the third India-Nordic Summit in Norway as co-chair.
The summit includes leaders from India as well as Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.
It was previously held in Sweden in 2018 and in Denmark in 2022.
Trip objectives
Focus on trade and eco-friendly economies
The respective countries have been informed about the decision, official sources told PTI.
The Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor" on Wednesday after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 civilians' lives.
The targets hit in Pakistan included the Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Mehmoona Joya, Markaz Taiba, Muridke, and Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur.
In POK, the targets were Sawai Nala and Syedna Bilal in Muzaffarabad, the Gulpur and Abbas camps in Kotli, and the Barnala camp in Bhimber.
Diplomatic decisions
PM Modi and Rajnath Singh skip Moscow's Victory Day parade
Apart from the delayed visits, PM Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also skip the Victory Day Parade in Moscow amid LoC tensions.
The annual event celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in WWII.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed India will be represented at a different level.
Many world leaders are expected at the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.