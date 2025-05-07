What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called off his upcoming visits to Croatia, the Netherlands, and Norway amid rising military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The visit, scheduled for May 13-17, included attending the third India-Nordic Summit in Norway as co-chair.

The summit includes leaders from India as well as Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

It was previously held in Sweden in 2018 and in Denmark in 2022.