What's the story

Justice Yashwant Varma has been indicted by an in-house committee constituted to probe the allegations of cash discovery at his home.

The report submitted to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna recommends Justice Varma resign on his own, and if he does not, the matter will be referred to the president for possible impeachment, Bar and Bench reported.

He has been given time till Friday to respond to the CJI.