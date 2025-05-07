'Resign or…': Justice Yashwant Varma indicted in cash discovery row
What's the story
Justice Yashwant Varma has been indicted by an in-house committee constituted to probe the allegations of cash discovery at his home.
The report submitted to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna recommends Justice Varma resign on his own, and if he does not, the matter will be referred to the president for possible impeachment, Bar and Bench reported.
He has been given time till Friday to respond to the CJI.
Committee formation
CJI Khanna's committee and findings
CJI Khanna constituted the three-member committee to inquire into the allegations against Justice Varma.
The panel, which started its probe from March 25 and submitted its report on May 4, comprised Punjab and Haryana HC Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh HC Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, and Karnataka HC Justice Anu Sivaraman.
The corruption allegations against Varma started after a fire at his house led to the discovery of huge unaccounted cash.
Controversy details
Allegations and defense
The Delhi Police Commissioner later shared a video of bundles of cash burning in the fire with the Chief Justice of the High Court.
The Supreme Court subsequently made it public, and in an unprecedented move, published a preliminary report on the incident by Delhi High Court Chief Justice, as well as Justice Varma's response.
Justice Varma denied all allegations and claimed it seemed like a conspiracy to frame him.