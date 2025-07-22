'Either give everything or rest': Irfan Pathan advises Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has urged Jasprit Bumrah , India's premier fast bowler, to give his all or take a proper rest in the ongoing Test series in England. The advice comes as India prepare for the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pathan praised Bumrah's skills but stressed on the need for an "extra effort" when the team needs it most. Notably, the latter will feature in three of the five Tests.

Team spirit 'Playing for India means giving it your all,' says Pathan Pathan, speaking on his YouTube channel, said he loves Bumrah's skills but believes that playing for India means giving it your all. "I absolutely adore Bumrah, I absolutely love his skills. He is outstanding. However, I believe that when you play for India, you have to give it your all. When you talk about a five-over spell, when Root comes, you are not bowling the sixth over. Either you give everything or you rest properly," Pathan said.

Clarification 'Not questioning Bumrah's commitment' Pathan was quick to clarify that he isn't questioning Bumrah's commitment to Team India. He said, "Not questioning that he hasn't put in efforts. He has bowled overs. There is no doubt about it." However, he insisted that players need to go the extra mile for their teams when required, just like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer did in their respective cases.

Series update Bumrah set to play his final Test of series In a boost for the Team India, Bumrah will feature in the 4th Test. He will partner the experienced Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah has been remarkable throughout the England Test series, taking 12 wickets in two Tests, including two fifers. However, to manage his workload and avoid aggravating his chronic back issues, the Indian management had decided that he would play only three Tests. This means the upcoming Manchester Test will be his last of the series.