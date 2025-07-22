'Saiyaara' defeats 'Aashiqui 2' at box office—but there's a catch
What's the story
The romantic drama Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has surpassed the ₹150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Mohit Suri directorial witnessed a remarkable performance on its first Monday, with domestic collections reaching ₹108 crore net (₹128 crore gross) in just four days. The film's Monday earnings of ₹24 crore represent a modest 33% drop from Sunday. It also left behind a Suri classic.
Box office success
'Saiyaara' is still behind 'Aashiqui 2' in terms of profitability
The film also outperformed the total box office figures of Aashiqui 2, a 2013 hit directed by Suri. Aashiqui 2 had earned ₹110 crore worldwide. Despite this achievement, Saiyaara still has a long way to go in terms of profitability compared to Aashiqui 2. This is because the 2013 film was made on a ₹15cr budget, which is ₹50-60cr in Saiyaara's case. It would need to earn over ₹380cr to catch up to Aashiqui 2.
Ongoing success
'Saiyaara' nets ₹121.59 crore in India in 5 days
Despite a 33% drop in earnings recorded on Monday, Saiyaara is dominating box office. It netted ₹24 crore in India on its fourth day, surpassing its opening day collection of ₹21.5 crore. The film has collected around ₹15 crore on Tuesday at the time of writing. This brings the total domestic box office collection to ₹121.59 crore, according to Sacnilk. Saiyaara also surpassed the lifetime collections of two Akshay Kumar films—Kesari Chapter 2 (₹144 crore) and Sky Force (₹146 crore).