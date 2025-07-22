'Saiyaara' defeats 'Aashiqui 2' at box office—but there's a catch

Box office success

'Saiyaara' is still behind 'Aashiqui 2' in terms of profitability

The film also outperformed the total box office figures of Aashiqui 2, a 2013 hit directed by Suri. Aashiqui 2 had earned ₹110 crore worldwide. Despite this achievement, Saiyaara still has a long way to go in terms of profitability compared to Aashiqui 2. This is because the 2013 film was made on a ₹15cr budget, which is ₹50-60cr in Saiyaara's case. It would need to earn over ₹380cr to catch up to Aashiqui 2.