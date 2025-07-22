Gen-Z promo: Miraj Cinemas offers free popcorn to college students
What's the story
Miraj Cinemas has launched a new initiative called Youth Movie Munch, aimed at attracting Gen Z moviegoers. The initiative offers free small popcorn to anyone who shows a valid college ID at their theaters. Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, MD of Miraj Entertainment Ltd., said that the goal is to create loyalty by turning cinema visits into "micro-celebrations" for today's students who are looking for affordable indulgences.
Additional perks
Initiative complements multiplex chain's Tasty Tuesday deal
The Youth Movie Munch initiative complements the multiplex chain's popular Tasty Tuesday deal. This allows moviegoers to enjoy blockbuster tickets and snack combos starting at just ₹99 at select locations. These weekday deals are attracting budget-conscious students who want to experience the big screen without spending too much money.
Industry trend
Engagement-driven campaigns are the new focus for multiplexes
The Youth Movie Munch initiative is part of a larger trend in India's cinema industry, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Multiplexes are now focusing on real-world engagement to attract younger audiences through youth-centric campaigns, college tie-ups, and hyperlocal promotions. The emphasis has shifted from just movie content to creating social and experiential value for the audience. Bigger chains often roll out Buy 1 Get 1 or Tickets at ₹99 schemes to attract viewers.