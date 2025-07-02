Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' crosses ₹130cr in 12 days

Aamir Khan 's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has crossed the ₹130 crore mark at the box office within two weeks of its release. The movie raked in around ₹4 crore on its second Tuesday (Day 12), taking the total collection to a solid ₹130.4 crore, reported Sacnilk. The film started its box office journey with good numbers and has maintained steady growth since then.

Collection details Strong opening weekend followed by steady weekdays The film's box office performance has been consistent, with earnings from all languages adding up. The movie opened on June 20 with ₹10.7 crore, followed by ₹20.2 crore on Saturday and ₹27.25 crore on Sunday. Even during weekdays, when collections usually dip, Sitaare Zameen Par managed to earn ₹8.5 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, and an additional ₹7.25 crore and ₹6.5 crore on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, in its first week alone (Hindi).

Audience response Day 12 box office report and Khan's statement On its 12th day, Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.29%. Morning shows were comparatively low at 11.01%, but the interest picked up throughout the day with afternoon shows at 15.51%, evening shows at 20.79% and night shows at a healthy 25.84%. Khan has stressed the need to support diverse stories in cinema, saying, "Your support gives creators the freedom to tell diverse stories."