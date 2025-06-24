'Kannappa' eyes massive opening; US advance booking begins

The much-anticipated mythological epic Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, will be released worldwide on Friday, June 27. The film is expected to have one of the biggest global openings for a Telugu film and the first devotional drama to target a ₹100cr Day 1 gross. It will be screened on over 5,400 screens globally. Advance booking in the North American belt began on Tuesday, reported Bollywood Hungama. India booking will begin on Wednesday.

Screen count More on the screen count Kannappa will be screened in over 4,300 locations across India, including all major premium formats. The film will also be screened in over 1,100 locations overseas. In the US alone, there are more than 200 premiere shows scheduled for Kannappa, which is an unprecedented number for a devotional Telugu film.

Film's vision 'If audiences feel the love...': Manchu on box office Lead actor-producer Manchu said, "Our aim is to bring Bhakta Kannappa's devotion to every home." "If audiences feel the love we poured in, the numbers will follow." Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa tells the legendary tale of Bhakta Kannappa with Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. The film features star cameos from Mohanlal and Prabhas.