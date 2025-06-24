Netflix's 'Rakt Bramhand' not canceled? Creators deny rumors

The highly anticipated Netflix series Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu , is still in limbo. Earlier this year, production was halted, citing financial misconduct that involved an executive producer. This led to speculation that the show might be canceled due to unresolved financial issues and increasing losses. However, creators Raj & DK have now denied such rumors.

Statement Raj & DK detailed how the show is on track After many had reported on Rakt Bramhand getting shelved, the creators have now come out to clear the air. Raj & DK said in a statement, "This is an ambitious epic project unfolding over multiple schedules." As per them, the show is still moving forward with new plans. "We finished most of our indoor talkie schedule, and we are now prepping for the next big schedule that is mostly outdoors and action."

Production halt Reports of 'Rakt Bramhand' being shelved A recent PeepingMoon report stated that the show has been on hold since February after financial misconduct by the executive producer. This sparked a reevaluation of the series's finances and operations, leading to a standstill in production. A source revealed that Netflix had held a closed-door meeting with Raj & DK and a new executive producer two weeks ago to discuss the costs required for resuming the halted show.