Aditya Roy Kapur signs new project with Raj and DK

By Tanvi Gupta 11:25 am May 20, 202411:25 am

What's the story Aditya Roy Kapur, the actor who recently made his web debut with The Night Manager, has signed a new project with renowned director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj and DK. This marks the first time the 38-year-old actor will be working with these directors. A source told Hindustan Times, "Aditya has signed a project with Raj and DK, and the prep for it is underway."

Role details

Kapur to take on an athletic role in new project

In this yet-to-be-titled project, Kapur will reportedly be seen engaging in a sport. The actor is currently preparing to start his training. The insider further disclosed, "Raj and DK are currently busy with the post-production of Citadel India and the shoot of The Family Man 3 has just started. After that, they will actively begin work on this new project with Aditya." It remains uncertain whether this venture will be a big-screen spectacle or a web show.

Directors' portfolio

Raj and DK's current projects and past collaborations

Raj and DK are currently occupied with the post-production of Citadel India, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. It is headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher, in key roles. The narrative is expected to fuse elements of a hard-hitting spy thriller with a touching love story. Meanwhile, the director duo has just commenced shooting for The Family Man 3 with Manoj Bajpayee.

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Kapur is occupied with 'Metro... In Dino'

Meanwhile, as for Kapur, his last theatrical venture was the 2023 film Gumraah, where he was featured in a double role. Presently, he is occupied with Metro... In Dino. This upcoming Anurag Basu project features a fresh on-screen pairing of Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, alongside Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Originally set for March, the film's release has been postponed to November.