Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' opens at ₹23cr amid negative reviews
What's the story
The comedy film Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar and an ensemble cast, has made a strong debut at the box office.
The film raked in ₹23cr on its opening day, reported Sacnilk.
The film has surpassed the first-day collections of its predecessor Housefull 4, as well as Kumar's Sky Force, which was released in January 2025.
The comedy movie was released in two versions—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.
Box office performance
'Housefull 5' records an overall occupancy of 28.88%
The film witnessed an overall occupancy of 28.88% on its opening day, with the maximum footfall during night shows, reported Sacnilk.
The star-studded ensemble cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, and Jackie Shroff, among others.
It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for Dostana.
Film synopsis
A look at the film's plot
Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise.
Set on a cruise, the film revolves around the birthday celebrations of a billionaire named Ranjeet (Ranjeet).
When his trusted aide, Dr. Joshi (Akashdeep Sabir), is murdered, three men, each named Jolly (Kumar, Deshmukh, and Bachchan), become the prime suspects.
The film received negative reviews from critics.
Read our review of the comic caper here.