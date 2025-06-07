What's the story

The comedy film Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar and an ensemble cast, has made a strong debut at the box office.

The film raked in ₹23cr on its opening day, reported Sacnilk.

The film has surpassed the first-day collections of its predecessor Housefull 4, as well as Kumar's Sky Force, which was released in January 2025.

The comedy movie was released in two versions—Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.