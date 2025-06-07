'Great Indian Kapil Show' returns this month: What to expect
What's the story
Kapil Sharma is set to return with the third season of his popular comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.
The new season will premiere on Netflix on June 21, 2025.
This time, the show promises an exciting twist by giving a platform to superfans from across the globe, along with its regular cast members.
Show details
Join the fun with Sharma and his team
As always, Sharma will be joined by his hilarious team comprising Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.
According to TUDUM, this time, even atrangi (colourful), anokhe (unique), mazzedaar (fun) fans will get a chance to showcase their talent.
"So if your Mamaji has a laugh that is louder than even Archana Ji's or you have mind-reading skills that can leave even Kapil speechless...then you're the perfect candidate!!"
Show's essence
Show to hit Netflix on Saturdays at 8:00pm
Sharma has previously said that the show is all about family, laughter, and connection. He added that this season is a tribute to fans who have supported them from all over the world.
The show will air every Saturday at 8:00pm on Netflix.
Meanwhile, the comic has the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 coming up.