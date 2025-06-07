Before 'Squid Game 3' arrives, all you need to know
What's the story
The global sensation Squid Game, Netflix's top non-English series, will return for its third and final season on June 27, 2025.
The announcement was made by director-writer-executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk a while back in a heartfelt letter to fans.
"The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man's] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3," he wrote.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.
Storyline
What will happen in Season 3?
Season 3 will continue from the bloody cliffhanger of Season 2.
Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is at his lowest point yet, but the Squid Game stops for no one. He must make crucial decisions amid despair as he and other survivors are pushed into more deadly games.
Meanwhile, In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) returns as Front Man to greet new VIPs while his brother Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) searches for a mysterious island, unaware of a traitor among them.
Trailer insights
What the trailer showed us
The trailer for Season 3 shows Gi-hun back in the dorm after his failed revolt. The players return to the game with higher stakes.
The clip also teases the return of VIPs and the start of a new battle.
The cast includes Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi (Player 333), Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388), and Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120), among many others.
Season 2 recap
Gi-hun tries to unite players against the Front Man
In the S02 finale, Gi-hun tries to unite his fellow players against the masterminds behind the game. His plan seems successful until Front Man betrays him and crushes the rebellion.
In a devastating twist, Front Man kills Gi-hun's best friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan).
Jung-jae, who plays Gi-hun, isn't sure if his character knows about Player 001's betrayal yet. "I don't think he knows yet. I think he's blaming himself for everything that happened," he told Tudum.
Everything will unfold soon.