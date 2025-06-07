What's the story

The global sensation Squid Game, Netflix's top non-English series, will return for its third and final season on June 27, 2025.

The announcement was made by director-writer-executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk a while back in a heartfelt letter to fans.

"The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man's] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3," he wrote.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.