How to watch Netflix's 'Titan': Documentary on OceanGate tragedy
What's the story
Netflix is all set to release a new documentary, Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, on June 11.
The film will explore the tragic incident involving the Titan submersible, which imploded during a tourist expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic on June 18, 2023.
All five occupants on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, reportedly died instantly after the implosion.
Here's all to expect from the documentary.
Documentary focus
'Titan' to delve into CEO Rush's ambition
The documentary will likely explore the events leading up to the Titan submersible's ill-fated journey.
It will also delve into Rush's ambition to revolutionize oceanic exploration through luxury tourism and the decisions that led to this disaster.
Directed by Primetime Emmy winner Mark Monroe, it is expected to give viewers an account of how a bold vision ended in tragedy.
Trailer insights
'Titan: The OceanGate Disaster' trailer revealed chilling details
The trailer for Titan: The OceanGate Disaster revealed chilling details about the failed expedition. It seems to suggest that Rush was the only one at OceanGate who refused to see the dangers involved in their plan.
The documentary will also explore how a lack of foresight and poor judgment led to this tragic incident.
It will premiere on Netflix on June 11, five days after its Tribeca Festival debut on June 6.