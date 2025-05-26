What's the story

Netflix is all set to release a new documentary, Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, on June 11.

The film will explore the tragic incident involving the Titan submersible, which imploded during a tourist expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic on June 18, 2023.

All five occupants on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, reportedly died instantly after the implosion.

Here's all to expect from the documentary.