Meghan Markle appoints Bill Gates's ex-employee as chief of staff
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has hired Sarah Fosmo as her first chief of staff. The former Bill Gates employee will assist the Duchess in expanding her professional empire.
Fosmo worked as the deputy director of executive administration in Gates's office until December 2024.
With solid experience managing high-stakes operations for ultra-high net worth individuals and dealing with confidential matters, she is perfectly equipped for the new role.
Role expansion
Fosmo to oversee Markle's expanding ventures
Fosmo's appointment comes at a time when Markle is witnessing a booming growth in her professional endeavors. These include her As ever lifestyle brand, Netflix series With Love, Meghan, and Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.
According to The Telegraph, she will supervise this dynamic growth period for Markle's ventures.
Meanwhile, Lianne Cashin will continue as head of operations for Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell organization after nearly four years in the role.
Staff changes
Previous chief of staff's departure
This comes after the sudden exit of their former chief of staff Josh Kettler in August 2024, after only three months in the role.
An insider informed Daily Mail that Kettler found some things uncomfortable and thought "it was better to leave now than to continue in a job that he did not enjoy." However, as per People, Kettler and the Sussexes went their separate ways mutually.
The Duke of Sussex is presently without a chief of staff.