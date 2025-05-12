What's the story

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has hired Sarah Fosmo as her first chief of staff. The former Bill Gates employee will assist the Duchess in expanding her professional empire.

Fosmo worked as the deputy director of executive administration in Gates's office until December 2024.

With solid experience managing high-stakes operations for ultra-high net worth individuals and dealing with confidential matters, she is perfectly equipped for the new role.