Kangana Ranaut's defamation case hearing postponed until October
What's the story
A Bathinda court has postponed the hearing in a defamation case against actor-politician Kangana Ranaut until October 4. The case was filed by Mahinder Kaur, a septuagenarian from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda, who alleged that Ranaut defamed her on social media. Kaur's counsel RS Behniwal, told the court that his client was unable to appear due to health issues.
Legal proceedings
Ranaut has approached SC to quash summons
This comes after Ranaut's counsel told the court that she had approached the Supreme Court to quash the summons issued by the Bathinda court. Meanwhile, the case dates back to 2021, when Kaur, who had been protesting against three controversial farm laws, accused Ranaut of defaming her in a retweet on Twitter (now X).
Case background
Case stems from misidentification
The case stems from a retweet by Ranaut where she allegedly misidentified Kaur as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh fame. On August 1, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed Ranaut's plea to quash the defamation complaint and summoning order issued by a Bathinda court in 2022. The actor is yet to comment on the latest development in this case.