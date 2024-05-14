Next Article

Her official exit is scheduled for June 7

Melinda Gates announces departure from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:55 am May 14, 2024

What's the story Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has announced her departure from the organization. Her official exit is scheduled for June 7, as she plans to continue her philanthropic work independently. As part of a deal with ex-husband Bill Gates, she will receive $12.5 billion for her future charitable endeavors, separate from the foundation's endowment.

Reflective statement

French Gates reflects on foundation's achievements

Melinda expressed immense pride in the foundation she built with Bill, lauding its work to address global inequalities. She stated, "I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together, and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequalities around the world." Post-departure, her focus will be on programs benefiting women and families. The couple divorced in 2021 but agreed to continue their joint philanthropic efforts for two years.

Continuity

Gates Foundation's leadership and focus

The foundation's CEO, Mark Suzman, had previously stated that if French Gates decided to leave, she would receive "personal resources from Bill for her philanthropic work" separate from the foundation's endowment. The present executive leadership team and board of trustees will continue in their positions. Upon Melinda's departure, the organization will be renamed as the Gates Foundation with Bill serving as its sole chairperson.

Future plans

Melinda's future philanthropic endeavors

Bill Gates expressed his confidence in Melinda's future philanthropic impact, stating, "I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work." French Gates also runs Pivotal Ventures, a charity focused on empowering women and advocating for paid family leave. She has collaborated with prominent philanthropist MacKenzie Scott through Pivotal Ventures.