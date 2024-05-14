Next Article

Sony appoints Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino as co-CEOs

Sony announces co-CEOs for PlayStation post Jim Ryan's retirement

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:39 am May 14, 202411:39 am

What's the story Sony has announced the appointment of Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino as co-CEOs to steer its PlayStation business. This will be effective from June 1. Hulst, the existing PlayStation Studios chief, will assume the role of CEO for Sony Interactive Entertainment's (SIE) studio business group. Concurrently, Nishino will take over as the CEO of SIE's platform business operations.

Co-CEO strategy

Sony's unique approach to leadership

This unprecedented move of appointing co-CEOs follows the retirement of former PlayStation boss, Jim Ryan. Hiroki Totoki, the Sony CFO and SIE Chairperson, had been serving as interim CEO of SIE and was tasked with finding a successor for the CEO role. However, Sony has now opted to split the leadership responsibilities for its PlayStation business between platform and games.

Experienced leadership

Sony veterans to lead PlayStation

Both Hulst and Nishino are seasoned veterans of Sony, with Nishino having served in multiple roles at the company for over two decades. This is a first for the firm, appointing co-CEOs to run its PlayStation business. The decision comes amid the gaming industry grappling with layoffs over the past year and a half.

Industry challenges

Sony's business amid industry layoffs

Earlier this year, Sony axed 900 PlayStation employees and closed its London Studio that made PlayStation VR games. This followed Microsoft's firing of 1,900 Activision and Xbox employees in 2024, along with the shutdown of Bethesda studios behind Redfall and Hi-Fi Rush last week.

Future prospects

Sony's PlayStation PC plans and PS5 sales forecasts

Last quarter saw Sony lower its PS5 console sales forecasts, with all eyes now on how many PS5 units, the firm managed to sell in its 2023 fiscal year which ended on March 31. During an earnings call earlier this year, Totoki discussed the potential to expand PlayStation games on PC/multiplatform. "In the past, we wanted to popularize console... but there is a synergy to it," he said.