Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Mudit Dube 11:14 am May 14, 202411:14 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 2.56% in the past 24 hours, trading at $62,461.84. It is 1.53% lower than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.76% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,935.49. It is down 4.19% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum currently stands at $1,233 billion and $353 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $589.93, a 0.40% increase from yesterday and 0.27% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 3.03% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.94% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.24%) and $0.11 (up 9.60%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 4.64% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $147.74 (up 6.14%), $6.63 (up 2.16%), $0.000022 (up 7.79%), and $0.66 (up 1.42%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 4.64% while Polka Dot is down 6.85%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 1.18% whereas Polygon has lost 6.12%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Lido DAO, TRON, Chiliz, THORChain, and Ethena. They are trading at $1.96 (up 2.30%), $0.11 (up 2.14%), $0.11 (up 1.98%), $5.45 (up 1.75%), and $0.88 (up 1.73%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Helium, Akash Network, JasmyCoin, and Jupiter. They are trading at $2.91 (down 10.83%), $4.84 (down 9.70%), $4.43 (down 7.99%), $0.011 (down 6.36%), and $1.08 (down 6.20%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $32.25 (up 0.37%), $13.45 (up 1.89%), $11.89 (up 5.06%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $6.95 (up 0.75%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.89 (up 5.06%), $10.99 (up 6.40%), $2.16 (up 5.16%), $2 (up 5.92%), and $1.98 (up 3.37%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.3 trillion, a 1.43% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.81 billion, which marks a 102.99% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.3 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.86 trillion three months ago.