Kate Middleton nominated for TIME 2024 list

By Tanvi Gupta 03:56 pm Dec 10, 202403:56 pm

What's the story Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been nominated for Time's prestigious and globally renowned "Person of the Year" 2024. The 42-year-old British royal family member has been recognized for starting a crucial "conversation about privacy and health for public figures." This year, she not only made headlines due to her health scare but also for mending fences within the royal family, especially with Prince Harry. These instances have put her on the shortlist.

Health battle

Middleton's health journey and return to public duties

Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery in January, only to be diagnosed with cancer and undergo further treatment. After declaring herself cancer-free, she withdrew from the public eye to focus on her recovery. In a letter written three months after her diagnosis, she revealed she was "making good progress" but had "good days and bad days" during chemotherapy. She has recently resumed some public-facing duties within the royal family.

Public return

Middleton's recent public appearance and personal reflections

In her latest public appearance at the annual Christmas carol service at London's Westminster Abbey, Middleton reflected on her tough year. She told singer Paloma Faith, "I didn't know this year was going to be the year that I've just had. The unplanned. But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times." The event, which she planned herself, focused on love and empathy—themes inspired by her own health struggle.

Family struggle

Prince William's reflections on family's 'brutal' year

Last month, Prince William opened up about the "brutal" year his family has endured due to the cancer battles of his wife and father. He described 2024 as "the hardest year of my life," adding that trying to maintain normalcy amid these challenges was extremely difficult. Despite this, he expressed pride in his wife and father King Charles III for their resilience during their respective cancer battles, stating, "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father."

Nominees list

Other nominees for Time's 'Person of the Year' 2024

The shortlist for Time's "Person of the Year" 2024, which was announced on the Today show Monday, also features President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerome Powell, Claudia Sheinbaum, Joe Rogan, and Yulia Navalnaya. The winner will be announced on Thursday. This award comes after singer Taylor Swift was bestowed with the title in 2023.