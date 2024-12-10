Netanyahu denies all charges

Netanyahu set to testify in corruption trial: All to know

By Snehil Singh 03:24 pm Dec 10, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will testify for the first time in his ongoing corruption trial on Tuesday (December 10). The 75-year-old leader was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The trial revolves around three separate cases against Netanyahu, all of which he vehemently denies.

Case details

Netanyahu's corruption trial: A deep dive into the charges

The first case against Netanyahu accuses him of giving regulatory favors to Bezeq Telecom Israel in exchange for positive media coverage. The prosecution says these favors totaled about 1.8 billion shekels ($500 million). The second case involves him accepting gifts worth about 700,000 shekels from billionaire James Packer and producer Arnon Milchan. In the third case, he allegedly sought better media coverage by offering legislative benefits.

Trial progress

Netanyahu's trial proceeds amid ongoing Gaza conflict

Despite the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, Netanyahu has to testify thrice a week. The court has ruled that his appearances cannot be delayed any further due to the war. This trial has had a major impact on Israel's political landscape, affecting multiple election cycles. However, Netanyahu continues to deny any wrongdoing and describes the investigations as a "witch hunt."

Legal complications

Netanyahu's legal battles draw international attention

Netanyahu's legal woes were compounded when the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him last month for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Despite the challenges, he remains Israel's longest-serving prime minister and its first sitting leader to face criminal charges. His government had previously tried to curtail judicial powers, triggering protests and fears over democratic stability.