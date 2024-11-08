Summarize Simplifying... In short Prince William has described the past year as 'brutal' due to the health challenges faced by his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles III.

Despite the difficulties, both are now doing well, with Middleton having completed chemotherapy and Charles resuming public duties.

Amidst these trials, William maintains a sense of humor, sharing a story about his daughter's reaction to his new beard. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Prince William calls 2024 'hardest year' of his life

Prince William had a 'brutal' year due to Kate-Charles's cancer

By Tanvi Gupta 01:57 pm Nov 08, 202401:57 pm

What's the story Prince William has opened up about the "dreadful" year he has had to endure with the cancer diagnoses of his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles III. Speaking to reporters in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday (local time), he called 2024 "probably...the hardest year in my life." The Prince of Wales also emphasized the difficulty of juggling royal duties and family responsibilities during this time.

Family strength

William expressed pride in their family's resilience

Despite the hardships, Prince William expressed immense pride in his wife and father for their resilience during these trying times. He said, "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done." "But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah...it's been brutal." He also confirmed both Middleton and King Charles III are currently "doing well" health-wise.

Health progress

Family health updates: Middleton completed chemotherapy, King Charles resumed duties

While Middleton announced the completion of her chemotherapy treatments in September, King Charles III returned to public duties in April. Despite these positive developments, Prince William dismissed suggestions that he was feeling relaxed during his visit to South Africa. He emphasized his commitment to continuing his work and ensuring he has time for his family amid these challenges.

Family humor

Prince William shared lighthearted family moments amid challenges

In a lighter moment during the discussion, Prince William also revealed that he isn't immune to his children's playful teasing. He shared an anecdote about his new beard, which he first sported in August. "Charlotte (his nine-year-old daughter) didn't like it the first time," he said of his facial hair. "I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I have to shave it off. And then I grew it back."