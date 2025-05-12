Pakistan admits damage to its fighter aircraft in 'Operation Sindoor '
What's the story
Pakistan's military has confirmed that an aircraft was slightly damaged in a recent skirmish with India.
The admission came after both countries agreed to halt all military action immediately.
The admission came from Pakistan Army spokesman Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who said one of its aircraft suffered "minor damage" during a late Sunday night press conference along with officials from the air force and navy.
Ceasefire agreement
Pakistan and India agree to halt all military actions
Chaudhry, however, did not disclose the details of the aircraft that was damaged.
When asked about reports of an Indian pilot being held hostage by Pakistan at the press conference, Chaudhry categorically denied the claims.
He said all such reports were based on "fake social media reports."
He further stated that the military's response was "precise, proportionate and still remarkably restrained."
IAF
No Indian pilot in Pakistani custody, confirms Pakistan
Air Marshal AK Bharti, director general of air operations for the IAF, revealed on Sunday that India shot down a few high-tech fighter jets from the Pakistan Air Force.
He added that there were combat losses on the Indian side as well, but the fighter pilots were sent home.
He declined to tell how many planes India downed.
On Monday, he shared images of debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, which was used by Pakistan during the attack.