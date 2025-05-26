Subhash Ghai confirms 'Khalnayak' sequel script is complete
What's the story
Subhash Ghai, the director of the iconic 1993 film Khalnayak, has given a major update about its sequel.
In an interview with ETimes, he revealed that the script for the sequel is complete and they are currently finalizing the cast and crew.
"Yes, the script is complete now and the rest of the cast and technicians will soon be finalized," he said.
Casting details
'Khalnayak' sequel to feature new cast and possible cameos
The sequel to Khalnayak is likely to have a completely fresh cast, although there are rumors that original stars Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit might make special appearances.
Earlier, Ghai had hinted at casting new faces for the lead roles in possibly new characters.
This means the iconic OG characters won't be meddled with.
It starred Jackie Shroff in a leading role, too.
Film history
'Khalnayak' original film: A brief overview
Khalnayak, released on August 6, 1993, was both written and directed by Ghai under his production banner Mukta Arts Ltd.
The film became a massive commercial success and received 11 nominations at the 39th Filmfare Awards in 1994.
It won in two categories: Best Female Playback Singer and Best Choreography.
Ghai first announced a sequel was in the works back in 2023. Finally, things are progressing.
Film synopsis
'Khalnayak' plot and legacy
Khalnayak revolves around sub-inspector Ram and his girlfriend Ganga, who goes undercover to capture the notorious criminal Ballu.
The film explores themes of trust, betrayal, and redemption as Ganga learns about Ballu's troubled past while trying to bring him back to the path of justice.
It also featured the hugely popular track Choli Ke Peeche by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun.