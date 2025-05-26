Rashmika might join Jr NTR for special song in 'Dragon'?
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna may feature in a special dance number in the upcoming film Dragon, starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel.
According to a report by Filmfare, the makers have approached Mandanna for a vibrant song.
The movie is scheduled to release on June 25, 2026. It is currently being shot in Karnataka, with around 25% of the shooting reportedly completed.
Director's preference
Mandanna was Neel's choice
Reportedly, Neel chose Mandanna because she hasn't done any special song before. He thinks her inclusion will add a new charm to the track, and her star power could make it an instant hit.
Apart from Mandanna's potential involvement, Dragon will also see Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead opposite NTR.
This will be her first project with the actor.
Meanwhile, Mandanna was last seen in Salman Khan's Sikandar, which received negative reviews and is currently streaming on Netflix.
Future endeavors
Mandanna's upcoming projects and NTR's 'War 2' role
Mandanna will be seen next in Kuberaa, a social thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula, opposite Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
The film is set to release on June 20, 2025. She also has The Girlfriend and Thama in her lineup.
On the other hand, NTR will soon be seen as the main antagonist in Hrithik Roshan's War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
This film marks his official entry into the YRF Spy Universe.