What's the story

Bharti Airtel has launched a comprehensive OTT entertainment pack for its prepaid customers.

The new offering gives access to over 25 popular streaming platforms, including Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Xstream Play Premium.

The pack is offered at an introductory price of ₹279 per month. According to Airtel, the value of the bundled services is worth ₹750.