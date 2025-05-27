Airtel announces 'all-in-one' OTT entertainment pack: What does it offer?
What's the story
Bharti Airtel has launched a comprehensive OTT entertainment pack for its prepaid customers.
The new offering gives access to over 25 popular streaming platforms, including Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and Xstream Play Premium.
The pack is offered at an introductory price of ₹279 per month. According to Airtel, the value of the bundled services is worth ₹750.
Additional benefits
Entertainment pack offers unlimited 5G data, calls
Along with the OTT services, Airtel is also offering entertainment packs with unlimited 5G data and calls for ₹598 per month.
The pack provides access to TV shows, movies, and documentaries from top OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv among others.
This way customers can enjoy their favorite content in over 16 languages without having to manage multiple subscriptions separately.
User convenience
Airtel's packs cater to diverse entertainment preferences
The new packs from Airtel are aimed at catering to the changing entertainment preferences of its prepaid users.
By bundling multiple OTT services into one affordable package, the company hopes to provide a seamless viewing experience.
This way, customers can enjoy international, Bollywood and regional content without any hassle or complications.