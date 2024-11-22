Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, Reliance Jio lost 8 million subscribers in September, while state-owned BSNL gained 850,000 new users, possibly due to its affordable plans and better rural connectivity.

Decline in subscribers highlights a significant shift in telecom landscape

Reliance Jio loses 8M subscribers in September, BSNL sees growth

By Akash Pandey 01:59 pm Nov 22, 202401:59 pm

What's the story India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio has witnessed a massive net loss of 79.7 lakh subscribers in September. The development was highlighted in the latest report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The data shows a major shift in the dynamics of the country's telecom sector. Unlike Jio's massive subscriber loss, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was the only telco to add new users in September.

BSNL added 8.5 lakh new subscribers

The state-owned company added 8.5 lakh new subscribers in the month, going against the trend of the industry. This growth could be due to the company's cheap plans and improved rural connectivity, a segment where it has been losing to private players in recent years.

Subscriber decline

Vodafone Idea and Airtel also face subscriber losses

Two other major players in the telecom sector, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel, also saw a drop in their subscriber base. Vodafone Idea lost 15.5 lakh users, while Airtel witnessed a loss of 14.3 lakh subscribers in September. These losses underscore the continuing challenges these companies are facing in holding on to their user base amid financial woes and market competition.

Complaint reduction

TRAI reports decrease in complaints against unregistered telemarketers

In related news, TRAI has also reported a 20% decrease in complaints against unregistered telemarketers and spam calls. The number of complaints fell from 1.89 lakh in August to 1.51 lakh in October 2024. This improvement came after TRAI's directive issued earlier this year to stop voice promotional calls from unregistered senders, which also included a two-year blacklist for violators.