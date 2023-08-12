Vodafone Idea announces Independence Day offer for prepaid users

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 12, 2023 | 03:56 pm 1 min read

The offers are exclusively available on the Vi app

Just as Independence Day is around the corner, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has revealed a new 'Freedom Offer' for its customers. It can be availed between August 12-18 and is exclusively available via the Vi app, on both Android and iOS. The limited-period offer, applicable to Vi prepaid users, brings several benefits, including discounts on recharges and other rewards.

Check out the benefits of Vi's Freedom Offer

As part of the new Freedom Offer, Vi is providing up to 50GB of additional data on all unlimited data recharge packs priced above Rs. 199. Vi users can get an instant discount of Rs. 50 and Rs. 75 on recharge plans priced at Rs. 1,449 and Rs. 3,099, respectively. Other benefits include up to 2GB of additional data and a subscription to SonyLiv.

'Spin the Wheel' contest winners will get complimentary recharge pack

Additionally, Vi users can get rewards via the "Spin the Wheel" contest on the Vi app. The winners will be eligible for receiving a recharge pack worth Rs. 3,099, which comes with one year of validity. This annual pack offers unlimited calls and 2GB of data per day. Earlier this week, Reliance Jio introduced Independence Day annual recharge plan at Rs. 2,999.

