Instamart drops 'Swiggy' from its name, flaunts new logo
What's the story
In a strategic move to establish its own brand identity, quick commerce platform Instamart has dropped the name of its parent company, Swiggy. It also has a new logo.
The decision comes after rival Zomato recently rebranded itself as Eternal on the stock exchanges.
Both companies are now focusing on quick commerce as a major growth driver beyond their traditional food delivery services.
Growth trajectory
Instamart's journey and future plans
Swiggy's Group CEO Sriharsha Majety has said that he expects Instamart to surpass food delivery in terms of reach and scale.
The platform was integrated into the main Swiggy app before launching a standalone app earlier this year.
As it enters this new phase, the refreshed identity reflects the brand's essence while staying true to the values that made it popular, Swiggy said in a statement.
Rebranding
Instamart's new logo and brand identity
Instamart has unveiled a new logo featuring the Swiggy 'S-Pin' icon as "a subtle tribute to the brand's origins."
Mayur Hola, VP of Brand at Swiggy, said this rebrand is not just a visual shift but a declaration that Instamart has outgrown its origins while still being backed by Swiggy's trust.
The new identity represents Instamart as an independent brand innovating across speed, selection, and daily convenience.