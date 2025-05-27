You can soon invest in JioBlackRock's mutual funds in India
What's the story
JioBlackRock Asset Management, a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to start its mutual fund operations in India.
The company will provide innovative and low-cost investment products with a digital-first approach.
Sid Swaminathan has been appointed as the CEO of this new venture.
Market strategy
JioBlackRock's unique investment proposition
JioBlackRock Asset Management plans to provide an innovative investment proposition for both retail and institutional investors in India.
The company intends to leverage the digital reach and local market understanding of Jio Financial Services with BlackRock's global investment expertise and advanced risk management technology.
This combination is expected to offer competitive pricing, innovative products, and superior risk management capabilities through BlackRock's proprietary technology platform Aladdin.
Customer focus
Digital-first approach for retail investors
JioBlackRock also plans to offer a digital-first customer proposition for retail investors.
The company hopes to launch a variety of investment products, including those using BlackRock's capabilities in data-driven investing.
This strategy is part of the company's broader plan to make investing simple, accessible, and inclusive for every Indian.
Isha Ambani, Non-Executive Director at JFSL said they are committed to financial empowerment in India through this partnership.
Industry insights
BlackRock's comments on asset management opportunities
Rachel Lord, head of International at BlackRock, said the opportunity in asset management in India is "tremendously exciting."
She emphasized JioBlackRock's digital-first customer proposition would offer institutional quality products at a lower cost directly to investors.
This strategy will help more people in India access the benefits of capital markets and contribute to India's evolution from a nation of savers to one of investors.
Leadership
Sid Swaminathan appointed as MD and CEO
JioBlackRock Asset Management has announced the appointment of Swaminathan as its Managing Director and CEO.
With over 20 years of asset management experience, Swaminathan was earlier the head of International Index Equity at BlackRock where he managed assets under management (AUM) of $1.25 trillion.
His extensive knowledge across asset classes, investment styles, and geographies will be instrumental in leading JioBlackRock to deliver innovative investment products to millions in India.