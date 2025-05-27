What's the story

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is making headlines for what appears to be a recent political shift, as evidenced by his increased interactions with Donald Trump and involvement in related events.

This comes after a period where he seemed to have less direct access to the US President.

In the recent months, Zuckerberg has engaged in various actions, including multiple visits to Washington and implementing policy changes within Meta to garner favor with Trump.

But have the efforts paid off?