Moody's Ratings, a leading global credit rating agency, downgraded the credit rating for the US from AAA to AA1.

The agency cited the government's failure to control its increasing debt levels as the reason behind the decision.

However, despite the downgrade, Moody's noted that the US still has considerable credit strengths, including "the size, resilience and dynamism of its economy and the role of the US dollar as global reserve currency."