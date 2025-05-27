Flipkart to hire 5,000 employees amid fintech, AI push
What's the story
Flipkart, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant, has announced plans to hire 5,000 employees in 2025.
The move comes as part of its aggressive expansion into quick commerce and fintech sectors.
The company's Chief Human Resources Officer Seema Nair revealed the hiring strategy during Flipster Connect, a company town hall meeting on May 26.
Hiring focus
New roles to support Flipkart Minutes and Super.money
A significant portion of the new hires will be for Flipkart Minutes, the company's hyperlocal delivery service, and Super.money, its expanding fintech platform.
The strategic move comes as Flipkart aims to meet the growing demand for ultra-fast deliveries in groceries and essentials.
The company is looking to take on competitors such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart with this initiative.
Market strategy
Flipkart Minutes: A key player in hyperlocal market
Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has emphasized that Flipkart Minutes is "doing very well" and is key to the company's strategy of capturing a major share of the hyperlocal market.
Super.money, which provides consumer financial products like credit and payments, is also being ramped up.
The rising demand for this vertical will be met with new hires to bolster product development, technology, and business functions within fintech.
Financial goals
Flipkart's financial strategy and future plans
Despite being under pressure to cut monthly cash burn from $40 million to $20 million, Flipkart is pushing for growth.
The company has been tasked with a target annual burn of $250 million.
It aims for a 30% increase in customer and order volumes by June, mainly driven by the fashion segment (which now accounts for nearly 40% of new customers), hyperlocal delivery, and fintech.
Tech investment
Flipkart's investment in AI and technology
Flipkart is also ramping up its investments in technology and artificial intelligence (AI).
The company has increased its AI spending six-fold this year to future-proof its offerings and enhance customer experience.
This strategic move comes amid internal leadership changes and a growing focus on profitability as Flipkart fine-tunes its growth strategy.