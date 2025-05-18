What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has announced a new tariff system for approximately 180 countries, with significant trading partners like India and China likely included.

The announcement was made during a roundtable in the United Arab Emirates.

Under this system, most countries will be charged tariffs without any prior negotiations or agreements.

"So at a certain point over the next two to three weeks... Scott (Bessent) and Howard (Lutnick) will be sending letters out essentially telling people... what they will be paying to do business in the United States," Trump said.