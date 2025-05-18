At least 27 dead as tornadoes, storms hit central US
What's the story
A series of devastating tornadoes and storms have swept through the central United States, leaving at least 27 people dead. The fatalities include at least 25 people in Missouri and Kentucky alone.
The destruction has been particularly severe in St Louis, where a tornado damaged the Centennial Christian Church and trapped three people inside.
Community impact
Tornadoes wreak havoc in St. Louis, Kentucky
Reverend Derrick Perkins of the Centennial Christian Church was among those who responded to the emergency call.
They were able to locate the trapped individuals with a cellphone signal, but tragically, one of them, a beloved ministry leader, was killed.
"I was in disbelief—heartbroken," Perkins said, adding that his grief extended beyond the church to encompass the entire community.
Rising toll
Kentucky Governor expresses concern over potential fatalities
The storm's toll in Kentucky is equally grim, with at least 18 people confirmed dead.
Governor Andy Beshear expressed fears that the death toll could rise further.
"There might be a whole block out there where everybody is dead," he said, highlighting the extent of destruction in some areas of the state.
Official response
St. Louis mayor calls storm 'One of the worst'
St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer described the storm as "one of the worst" in the city's history during a Saturday press conference. She said, "The devastation is truly heartbreaking."
The severe weather has also affected Virginia, where at least two fatalities have been reported.
The full extent of damage and loss across all affected areas is still being assessed as rescue operations continue.