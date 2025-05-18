Israeli airstrike kills 24 Palestinians in Khan Younis
What's the story
An Israeli bombing on a tent encampment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, has killed at least 24 Palestinians.
The attack left many women and children dead, local health officials reported.
The bombing also injured several others and set many tents ablaze.
Israel has intensified its military operations in the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians over the past three days.
Rising tensions
Hamas condemns airstrike, blames US for escalation
Hamas has condemned the strike as a "new brutal crime" and blamed the United States administration for escalating tensions.
The Israeli military hasn't commented on this specific incident yet, but had earlier stated that it was conducting extensive strikes in Gaza to achieve its war objectives.
The development comes amid ongoing indirect ceasefire talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar, with US support.
Negotiation efforts
Ceasefire talks continue amid ongoing violence
The ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas started on Saturday. However, no breakthroughs have been reported so far as both sides remain committed to their positions.
The escalation of violence has impacted the humanitarian situation in Gaza, affecting displaced families.
This is also the third month of the blockade of aid by Israel, which has raised concerns of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza.