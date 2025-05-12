What's the story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week in Istanbul on Thursday.

His announcement comes after United States President Donald Trump asked him to accept an immediate proposal for talks with Russia.

In a recent post on the social media platform X, Zelenskyy said a "full and unconditional ceasefire, one that lasts long enough to provide a necessary foundation for diplomacy, could significantly bring peace closer."